Nations League: Germany, Switzerland share spoils in 6-goal thriller

Germany’s poor form continued Tuesday as they had to come from two goals down to limp to a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

Germany have drawn four of their last five games – surrendering the lead on three occasions – to leave them second in their Nations League group behind Spain.

However, his popularity among German fans has plummeted, from the heights of winning the 2014 World Cup title, since Germany’s debacle at Russia 2018 finals when they failed to get out of their group.

Dinamo Zagreb striker Mario Gavranovic scored goals either side of a deft chip by Remo Freuler as all three Swiss goals came from German mistakes.

Germany fought back behind closed doors with goals by Timo Werner, his Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry, who scored an audacious flick.

Elsewhere in the group, Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Viktor Tsygankov took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, after latching on to an outstanding reverse pass from Andriy Yarmolenko.

The result shook up League A Group 4, giving Ukraine an outside chance of finishing top of the group with two games remaining.

