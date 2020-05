Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi has welcomed a baby with his wife, Fortunate.

The defensive midfielder who plays for Leicester City and the national team shared the good news on his Instagram page.

Posting an adorable picture of him cradling the newborn, the new dad wrote;

I’m Fortunate to know that ‘’God is gracious’’ – JAINA ❤️

Wilfred Ndidi tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in May, 2019. This is the couple’s first child together.

