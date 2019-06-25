National Outrage as Amosun Surrenders 1000 AK47 Rifles, 4 Million Bullets

Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, is in the eye of a storm after he returned arms and ammunition stockpiled at his official residence before the 2019 elections.

The publication elicited widespread outrage and bipartisan demand for the former Ogun State governor to be arrested and prosecuted for illegal arms possession, which has long been identified as one of the immediate causes of the country’s acute insecurity.

In an extraordinary report by Premium Times, it was revealed that Mr Amosun stockpiled 4 million bullets, 1,000 AK47 rifles, 1,000 bulletproof vests and one armoured personnel carrier at Oke Mosan Government House for an extended period of time.

But, on May 28, a day before he was billed to complete his eight years as governor, Mr Amosun suddenly called the state police commissioner, Bashir Makama, to confess that he had a cache of arms he was willing to surrender to the police.

Amosun, now a senator, abruptly handed over the huge arms vault as part of a desperate move to clear the Government House of any incriminating items before his successor takes charge.

Mr Makama reportedly received the weapons from Mr Amosun on behalf of the police, but for reasons yet unknown, failed to notify the Force Headquarters about it.

In the wake of the stunning revelation, Nigerians have been calling for Mr Amosun’s urgent arrest and prosecution.

Many on social media were unequivocal in their condemnation of the act which they say is a clear breach of national security at a time of heightened insecurity in the country.

Below are some of the reactions on the matter…

