National Outrage as Amosun Surrenders 1000 AK47 Rifles, 4 Million Bullets

Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, is in the eye of a storm after he returned arms and ammunition stockpiled at his official residence before the 2019 elections.

The publication elicited widespread outrage and bipartisan demand for the former Ogun State governor to be arrested and prosecuted for illegal arms possession, which has long been identified as one of the immediate causes of the country’s acute insecurity.

In an extraordinary report by Premium Times, it was revealed that Mr Amosun stockpiled 4 million bullets, 1,000 AK47 rifles, 1,000 bulletproof vests and one armoured personnel carrier at Oke Mosan Government House for an extended period of time.

But, on May 28, a day before he was billed to complete his eight years as governor, Mr Amosun suddenly called the state police commissioner, Bashir Makama, to confess that he had a cache of arms he was willing to surrender to the police.

Amosun, now a senator, abruptly handed over the huge arms vault as part of a desperate move to clear the Government House of any incriminating items before his successor takes charge.

Mr Makama reportedly received the weapons from Mr Amosun on behalf of the police, but for reasons yet unknown, failed to notify the Force Headquarters about it.

In the wake of the stunning revelation, Nigerians have been calling for Mr Amosun’s urgent arrest and prosecution.

Many on social media were unequivocal in their condemnation of the act which they say is a clear breach of national security at a time of heightened insecurity in the country.

Below are some of the reactions on the matter…

Wait, was Ibikunle Amosun planning to invade Iran or Sambisa? 1K AK47? https://t.co/cb08Qj0uFT https://t.co/cb08Qj0uFT — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 24, 2019

If we hav a working system by now that former governor should be cooling off in @StateDeptDSS or @PoliceNG cell & answering serious questions by now. What will a sane man do with an AK 47, not to talk of a thousand. Dear God, please deliver us from the enemies of this country — The Future Leader. (@MuhammadYabagi) June 24, 2019

4 million bullets? To do what?

Not sure the Police in the state or zone has up to that.

Deeper investigations need to be carried out on other Governors I don't think Amosun is the only one culpable especially those seriously troubled States with constant violence. https://t.co/i602yZdOWg — Ajibola Y Owodunni (@jibolaowo) June 25, 2019

Wow…Just reading that Amosun Stockpiled weapons in the government house. 4million Bullets….

Ogun State has less than a population of 4 million people…(about 3.7m) A bullet for everyone, extra 300,000 bullet for those that claim to have Juju.. God bless Nigeria. — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) June 25, 2019

How did Amosun procure those arms? How were they smuggled into the Govt house? Who are the Custom officers that cleared the consignments? These are questions we should be asking these terrible politicians that put our lives in danger pre and post elections. This Country sef. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) June 25, 2019

1000 AK47's. 4,000,000 bullets, 1000 bullet proof vests, and an APC. This #Amosun issue is a grim reminder that our borders are incredibly porous, and laws are meant for anyone not in power. We're overwhelmed with internal security issues yet unaware of this cache of weapons? — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) June 25, 2019

I trust our dear President Buhari. He takes security very seriously. I'm sure by now he's ordered DSS to arrest Amosun and press charges. He's probably written to the party to report such bad behavior of a Senator bearing the flag. Baba don't take nonsense 🌚 — ADÉKÚNLÉ (@adekunleth) June 25, 2019

It's shamelessly shameless that we still have people like Amosun as leaders in this 21st century. 1k Ak47 as if he is preparing to fight America. So disgusting! — Musa Ahmed (@Kempez2017) June 25, 2019

Amosun should be behind bars for this act, goosh, 1000 AK47s??? Was he planning a war in Ogun state? No wonder he had the guts to be that arrogant. I can't imagine how many of such weapons Amosun gave out to thugs. — LanCe (@LanCebank) June 24, 2019

Amosun needs to be jailed. https://t.co/gdzhnGED6w — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 25, 2019