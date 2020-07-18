National Assembly gets new clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has approved the appointment of Mr Ojo Amos Olatunde as the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly.

His appointment comes in the wake of the announcement of the ‘retirement’ of the embattled Clerk, Mr Sani Omolori and 150 other management staff of the National Assembly.

A letter signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Commission, Ahmed Kadi also confirmed the appointment of four others as top management of NASS.

Other appointees are Bala Yabani Mohammed (Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly), Dauda Ibrahim (Acting Clerk, Senate), Yusuf Asir Danbatta (Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission).

Kadi also informed that Mr Patrick Giwa would remain as the Clerk of the House of Representatives pending his retirement in November 2020.

