Natalie Portman Wears Names of Snubbed Female Directors on Oscars Red Carpet

Natalie Portman made a huge statement on the red carpet last night at the 2020 Oscars.

The actress wore an embroidered the cape of her Dior Haute Couture ensemble with the last names of directors in gold: Scafaria, Wang, Gerwig, Diop, Heller, Matsoukas, Har’el and Sciamma, who were all snubbed by the organisers of this year’s Oscars.

The names reference directors Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

None of the women were nominated for best director. The nominees are Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Portman previously called out gender inequality in the film industry at the 2018 Golden Globes. She and Ron Howard presented the best director category at the show, when she said, “And here are the all-male nominees.” Insecure creator Issa Rae followed her lead when announcing Oscar nominees this year, saying, “Congratulations to those men” after reading the names.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
US-Israeli actress Natalie Portman wears a cape embroidered with the names of female film directors who were not nominated for Oscars as she arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

