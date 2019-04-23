Natalie Portman to Narrate Disney’s ‘Dolphin Reef’ Movie

THR has confirmed that Natalie Portman will narrate the Disney feature film Dolphin Reef, which is set to be released on Disney+, the studio’s upcoming streaming service.

According to the media house, the film, which will be directed by Keith Scholey, centres on Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. That is, until he can’t resist the many adventures the ocean has to offer.

“Disneynature takes audiences to spectacular and remote places to share remarkable wildlife stories captured by our award-winning film crews,” Paul Baribault, vice president of Disneynature, said Monday in a statement.

And this new film will join the lineup on Disney+, which is set to launch Nov. 12 as a family-friendly service with an expansive library of programming, including the Disney classics 101 Dalmatians, Bambi, Fantasia, Mary Poppins, The Sword in the Stone, Steamboat Willie and Sleeping Beauty.

We can’t wait!