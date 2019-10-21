Natalie Portman Speaks Up for Marvel Universe: “There’s Room for All Types of Cinema”

She defended the comic book adaptations, asserting that the pics allow viewers a form of escape from their day-to-day lives.

“I think that Marvel films are so popular because they’re really entertaining and people desire entertainment when they have their special time after work, after dealing with their hardships in real life,” said Portman.

This comes weeks after Scorsese said he regards Marvel movies as “not cinema” and likens them to “theme parks.”

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” the filmmaker told the magazine. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Many people called out Scorsese but his colleague Francis Ford Coppola defended him, dismissed the films as ‘despicable.’

