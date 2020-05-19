NASU threatens strike over shortfall in salaries

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) says it will begin a 14-day warning strike in Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, over shortfall in payment of its members’ salaries.

This was disclosed in a statement in Abuja Monday by Mr. Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU.

Adeyemi said that the non-teaching staff union was protesting the short-payment of its members’ salaries since February 2020 through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to Adeyemi, the association has filed the Trade Dispute Act CAP 432, Trade Disputes (Essential Services) Act, CAP433 of the law of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, and Trade disputes (Amendment) Decree No 47 of 1992 otherwise called Form TD/3.

He said NASU has duly filed official complaints against the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in its filled form TD/3, titled ‘notification of trade dispute, inter and intra – union disputes by employers/workers organization, among others.

“We have raised issues in dispute to include non-payment of salaries to some staff, short payment salaries to some staff, failure to pay approved allowances as contained in the year 2009 agreement.

” Others are, non-deduction of check-off dues, and non-deduction of cooperative and other deductions of its members in the Federal Universities and inter-university centers, Federal Polytechnics and Federal Colleges of Education.

“We have also stated in the petition that various steps aimed at resolving the crisis have failed,” he said.

Adeyemi added that a letter had been issued to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, declaring a trade dispute over IPPIS officials’ refusal to effect appropriate corrections of all the anomalies.

He said the association has also placed all its members in the Federal Universities and Intra-University Centres, Federal Polytechnics, and Federal Colleges of Education on a 14-day warning strike.

He added that the strike takes effect from the date of the resumption of work in all the mentioned institutions.

“Thereafter, an indefinite strike will follow if positive action is not taken to remedy the situation,” he said.

He said the 14-day warning strike would be used to protest the refusal of IPPIS to react positively to issues that affect the correct payment of its members’ salaries and other errors identified which have been placed before the IPPIS for correction.

Meanwhile, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press, and Public Relations, OAGF, in a statement said that his attention has been drawn to series of reports on claims by tertiary institutions unions, over IPPIS deductions in their salaries, among others.

“This office is not unaware that there are bound to be teething challenges arising from the migration of tertiary institutions onto the IPPIS platform.

“This requires the cooperation and understanding of all the tertiary institutions to enable us to effect the necessary corrections as quickly as possible.

“On the completion of this process, the issue of payment of consequential arrears can be meaningful and realistic to ensure that there is no overpayment or underpayment arising from the payment,” he said.