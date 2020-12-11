NASS Snub: Sowunmi likens Buhari’s administration to a ‘coven of dark forces’

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Segun Sowunmi, laid into President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to appear before the National Assembly over matters of insecurity in the country.

Sowumi believes that the president is being over protected and the government is now creating an impression that they are a “coven of dark forces who are not willing to be seen in the light”.

Speaking on Wednesday on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sowumi noted that beyond the president’s failure to appear before the NASS, the real issue is a consistent pattern of failing to address Nigerians whenever the need arises.

“If the president doesn’t go, the heavens will not fall,” Sowumi said, adding “but we are saying that there is a pattern here and we practically had to beg him to speak to the Nigerian youths (during the EndSARS protests).

According to him, having a conversation with Nigerians, however little, goes a long way to inspire hope.

“That presidential conversation could infuse hope. Do you know the power of just the president infusing hope, saying “I’m on it and for some I can tell you this, some I cannot tell you…but be rest assured that this is what is happening”.

Responding to a suggestion by an APC chieftain that Buhari was not duty-bound to honour the parliament, Sowumi faulted the fact that the government was always creating an impression that the president does not know how to talk.

“No one should come and give us the impression that he doesn’t even know how to talk. He can be guided, the people who will ask the questions can be screened.

“We are protecting the presidency too much and creating the impression that the Buhari presidency is a clone or cocoon or coven of very dark forces who are not willing to be seen in the light,” he said.

