‘NASS Opposition to Buhari Not Personal Hatred’ – Dogara

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that opposition to some policies of President Muhammadu Buhari by him and other members of the National Assembly is not out of hatred or anything personal.

Dogara disclosed this while addressing PDP supporters at the party’s campaign flag off in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa local government area.

He said that they love the president, but fell out with him on some issues based on their concerns for the people of Nigeria, DailyTrust writes.

“We don’t hate the president. We are only concerned with the welfare of Nigerians,” the Speaker said.

“This insecurity situation in the North East, if not well tackled can force the people of this area (Bununu) to fled. That is our concern. What we are doing is not hatred or personal,” he said.

The Speaker cited the example of what is going on between members of the United States Congress as the normal disagreement on issues between the legislature and the executive in a democracy.

He lamented that the APC-led administration had at various times scuttled his efforts to execute some projects in his constituency out of malice.

Dogara also lamented that governors and members of State House of Assemblies scuttled the Bill for Local government autonomy initiated by the National Assembly.

He said that the non-passage of the bill as a result of sabotage by the governors and state Houses of Assemblies have deprived the people of dividends of democracy at the grassroots.