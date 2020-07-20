NASS Members dominate NDDC contracts – Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the minister of Niger Delta affairs, has stated that most of the contracts in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are given to members of the national assembly.

Akpabio stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee probing alleged graft in the commission.

“We have records to show that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the national assembly… You people are the biggest beneficiaries,” he said.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor was then cut short by the members of the committee who asked him to provide more details to back up his claim.

