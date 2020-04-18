Nasir el-Rufai Son, Bello, Apologises for Vile Tweets Against Critic

Bello el-Rufai says he is sorry for viciously attacking a critic during a heated exchange.

Recall that the drama started days ago after he tweeted his criticism of American President, Donald Trump, and while many of his loyalists agreed with him, a critic had a dissenting opinion and dismissed Bello as a ‘daddy’s boy.’

In his reply, Bello unleashed an ethnic vitriol and also threatened to pass his critic’s mother to his friends after he was done with her. Many people have condemned his attack as gang rape.

Things took a worse turn, though, when Bello’s mother, Hadiza el-Rufai’s attention was called to her son’s disturbing comment and she replied: “All is fair in love and war.” She later backtracked and apolgised and said she doesn’t support sexual violence on women.

Now, Bello has issued what appears to be an apology for his actions.

See his response below: