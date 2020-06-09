Nasarawa SSG fired

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued Monday by the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Alhaji Hamza Gayam.

According to the statement, the governor had directed Ahmed-Tijani to immediately handover all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the SSG, Mr Muazu Adamu-Gosho.

Ahmed-Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the administration of Umaru Al-Makura, immediate past governor of the state.

The state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018, had indicted the former SSG.

After his indictment, the state lawmakers asked Ahmed-Tijani to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government.

They also asked the governor to fire him for displaying “blatant inefficiency, incompetency, and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties”.

