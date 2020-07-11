Nasarawa Gov establishes mobile court to handle rape cases

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the establishment of mobile court to handle cases of rape and other forms of violence against women across the state.

The governor gave the approval during interactive session with women groups on Friday in Lafia, saying that issues concerning women and youths remained topmost in his agenda.

He urged women and youths to take advantage of the windows of opportunities coming into the state as investors set up businesses to improve their status.

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, who thanked the governor for approving the establishment of the mobile court, expressed concern over the increasing rate of rape in the state and many parts of the country.

She explained that the Ministry of Justice would help to produce a draft bill to be presented to the state House of Assembly.

The commissioner decried increased violation of women and girl’s rights and urged the judiciary to ensure that perpetrators of such heinous crimes face quick and stringent penalties to serve as a deterrent to others.

She also called for the establishment of a scheme to address the issue of girl child education in the state, noting that with added support to women through the Ministry of Women Affairs, there would be improvement through multiplier effects on families and the entire society.

