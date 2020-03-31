Nasarawa councillor marries two women on same day [Photos]

For Nasarawa local council boss Ibrahim Oboshi, one is not enough as he made the bold move of marrying two brides on the same day.

Very comfortable with their act, Oboshi, the councillor for Iwogu ward in Keana council area of the state, and the two brides – Nazira Ozegya and Rabi Akose – have appeared on numerous photos.

Oboshi married Ozegya in Keana at 10 am and Akoshe in Obi at 12 noon on March 28.

All three posed with a single cake for photographs

Both brides have moved into the same home of the local politician who moonlights as a farmer.

Talk about a modern day ménage a trois!