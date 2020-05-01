Nasarawa Assembly Member dies

A lawmaker representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, is dead.

Adamu’s passing was announced by Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, representing Udege/Loko constituency on Friday in Nasarawa.

The ex-lawmaker was confirmed dead in the late hours of Thursday after he was rushed to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi following a brief illness.

Okpoku confirm that saying; ”Suleiman died in the late hours of Thursday, April 30th, following a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.”

“I announce the death of my colleague, Hon Suleiman Adamu, who is from the same local government with me.

” His death is a painful loss to us and we will continue to pray for the reposed of his soul,” he said, adding that he would be buried on Friday in his hometown.

The deceased reportedly left behind one wife and five children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

