Napoli win at Inter in Coppa Italia first leg

Fabian Ruiz’s fine goal gave Napoli the edge in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan.

Ruiz curled a superb goal from the edge of the area to send Antonio Conte’s Serie A leaders to only their second domestic defeat of the season.

Former Chelsea boss Conte was booked during the second half as Inter failed to fashion any clear chances, and they must now win in Naples next month.

Inter came from 2-0 down to beat rivals AC at the weekend and go top of the table but they could not find a late rally on this occasion.

Away fans from the Naples region were banned from this match – a consequence of an incident in December 2018, when an Inter fan died of his injuries after being knocked down by a van amid violence before a match between the sides.

Despite that ban, there were still plenty of Milan-based Napoli supporters inside to celebrate the winner from Ruiz.

The midfielder played an elegant one-two on the edge of the box, and then bent a left-footed strike around Daniele Padelli and into the top corner.

Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez were introduced as Inter tried to respond, with on-loan Manchester United forward Sanchez failing to get a shot away when well placed and Romelu Lukaku seeing a scrambled effort well saved.

Eriksen then had a shot deflected wide but Napoli held on to take the lead into the second leg, which takes place on 5 March.

AC Milan face Juventus later today at the San Siro in the second semi-final.