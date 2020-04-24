Napoli target £60m Osimhen

Italian giants Napoli will table a €60m bid for Lille forward Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports in the Italian media.

Osimhen, 21, has scored 13 goals and bagged five assists in 27 league appearances in the French Ligue 1 for Lille this season, drawing the interest of Europe’s top clubs.

According to a report in Eurosport, Napoli are keen on luring the former Wolfsburg striker to Italy and will push for his signature at the end of the season.

The former Nigeirian youth star has been linked with a move to a number of clubs across Europe following his impressive showing for Les Dogues.

And he recently expressed his desire to play in one of the biggest clubs in the club.

“My goal is to play in one of the biggest clubs in the world, but I am happy in Lille at the moment. My priority is to play a lot of games. Signing up for a big club and staying on the bench doesn’t interest me,” he told The Independent.