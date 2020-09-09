Naomi Osaka’s Masks Draw Heartwarming Reactions From Activists; She Reacts

Yesterday, after her dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Shelby Rogers at the US Open, Naomi Osaka sat down for her interview about her win but was surprised with video messages from Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, and Marcus Arbery Sr., the father of Ahmaud Arbery.

She has featured the names of the murdered African American on her masks during the tournament, and their parents thanked her for the support and for representing their sons.

Osaka tried not to cry during this message.

“It means a lot, I feel like they’re so strong, I’m not sure what I would be able to do if I was in their position, but I feel like I’m a vessel at this point in order to spread awareness,” she said. “It’s not going to dull the pain, but hopefully I can help with anything that they need.”

Now, the 22-year-old star has taken to her Twitter to share what she couldn’t during the interview. “I often wonder if what I’m doing is resonating and reaching as many people as I hope. That being said, I tried to hold it in on set but after watching these back I cried so much. The strength and the character both of these parents have is beyond me. Love you both, thank you,” she tweeted.

