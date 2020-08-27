Naomi Osaka Drops Out of Tennis Tournament to Protest Police Brutality

Naomi Osaka will no longer participate in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The tennis champ took to her social media to announce that she is dropping out of the semis in protest of police shootings of Jacob Blake and countless others. Osaka had been scheduled to face Elise Mertens in the semifinals Thursday at 11 a.m. but posted a note announcing her decision to not play on Twitter late Wednesday night.

“Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman,” Osaka wrote. “And as a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis.”

“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction,” she added.

“Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach,” Osaka wrote. “I’m exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I’m extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again.”

See her post:

