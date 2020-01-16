Naomi Osaka Called Serena Williams Her “Mom” on Instagram

Ahead of the Australian Open, stars like Serena Williams and Roger Federer got together to play Rally For Relief, a charity tournament to raise money for Australia fire relief.

The event raised over $4.8 million for Australia, and players got some extra work in before the Open which is scheduled to kick off Jan. 20.

Among those famous athletes was Naomi Osaka, 22, who couldn’t help but gush over Serena, 38, on social media following the tournament.

“Me and my mom lol,” Naomi captioned her Instagram post of the photo above.

of course, the internet loved every bit of it;

Naomi Osaka joked that Serena Williams was her mother, & the internet has gone wild! Gathered in Melbourne for the Australian Open, which kicks off on Monday, the tennis champs joined Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer for a charity match to raise funds for Australian bushfire appeal. https://t.co/78ki7LoRDD — Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 (@LunionSuite) January 15, 2020

It wasn’t too long ago that Serena lost to her daughter Naomi at the 2018 US Open, and they’ve shown nothing but unwavering support for each other ever since.

Now, fresh off Serena’s first title win since giving birth to her actual daughter Olympia at the 2020 ASB Classic this week, we can’t wait to see how the two superstars fare at the Australian Open.