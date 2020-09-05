Naomi Campbell’s Billionaire Ex Sues Her to Court Over Unpaid Loan

Naomi Campbell’s billionaire ex-boyfriend, Vladislav Doronin, has sued the supermodel to court over her failure to pay back loans he gave her during their relationship.

According to court documents, the real estate mogul accused Campbell of owing him money in excess of $3 million and still holding on to his property despite their split since 2013.

The pair who were together for 5 years (2008-2013), were said to have had some sort of business arrangement while together.

Naomi Campbell used her celebrity status and influence to draw attention to Doronin’s hotels and properties while he made sure she was well taken care of.

“In many ways their relationship is like a business arrangement. Naomi brings glamour to his hotels and properties, and he treats her extremely well. But they spend a lot of time apart due to work commitments,” a source told Page Six at that time.

During their time together, Vladislav

Doronin, often showered Campbell with extravagant gifts which included trips on his yacht and getaways to his private home on Cleopatra Island in Turkey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

