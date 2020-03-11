Naomi Campbell Walks Into an Airport in Full Hazmat Suit

Naomi Campbell is not taking chances with the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in the United States.

Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted boarding a flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Tuesday, wearing a full hazmat suit beneath her chic camel cape.

The 49-year-old covered her face with an N95 mask, and protected her hands with a pair of pink latex gloves.

This comes barely a year after she shared a video demonstrating how she uses antibacterial wipes to sanitize her seat, tray table, TV screen, headrest, overhead bins and anything else within reach every time she flies.

Check out her below: