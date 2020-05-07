British supermodel, ​Naomi Campbell, makes history as the first-ever star on US-based monthly lifestyle magazine, Essence Magazine to shoot her photos, as she graces the publication’s 50th Anniversary issue.

The model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur completely self-styled for the shoot of the publication’s Special Collector’s Edition as she coordinated the set up with Essence’s Chief Content and Creative Officer, MoAna Luu via facetime, while in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Campbell’s 7th time to grace the Essence cover, which puts her in the top 20 celebrities with the most covers for the magazine.

Recounting the experience, Campbell who will also be turning the big 50 on May 22nd said:

“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my cover for Essence’s 50th Anniversary Issue. While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructure are resilient. We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narrative. We will come out of this stronger than ever. Happy Anniversary Essence magazine. As we turn half a century together, I am dreaming about being in the motherland of my beloved Africa at the end.”

Essence’s 50th Anniversary Issue, which is the publication’s May/June 2020 edition, will be released on May 12.

