Naomi Campbell Says a French Hotel Denied Her Entry Because She’s Black

Naomi Campbell has revealed the discrimination she faced at a French hotel.

The supermodel spoke about this in a new interview with Paris Match, in which she alleges that she was denied entry to a Cannes Film Festival event because of “the colour of my skin.”

She didn’t name the hotel where the event was occurring, but added, “[The doorman] did not want to let my friend and I in because of the color of my skin. The guy at the entrance pretended that the place was complete. But he let other people pass. It is for this kind of shocking moments that I will continue to express myself and make myself heard.”

She told Paris Match that “the word diversity” might be more ingrained in our society, but racism was and continues to be an issue in the fashion industry.

“I have always wanted people to be treated fairly,” she said. “Do not believe that it goes without saying. The challenge is permanent.”