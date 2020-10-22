Naomi Campbell Makes Tearful Appeal to International Organisations for Africa

Naomi Campbell has made a tearful appeal to a number of international organisations to step in to Africa and help with the current state of things on the continent.

Taking to her Instagram Live to send out the SOS, the supermodel spoke on the happenings in Nigeria, Congo, etc. as she elicited help from the UN, UNESCO, Amnesty International and others.

Naomi Campbell noted that Africa is in need of serious help from these organisations that promote human rights and justice after the gross desecration of those rights by some African contries, using Nigeria and Congo as a case point.

She enjoined Africa as a continent to stand up for itself and disclosed that if she could be on ground at the moment, she would.

Campbell advocated further that the continent and its inhabitants deserve to be treated fairly like the rest of the world as she called for intervention on the brewing crisis.

