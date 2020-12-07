Naomi Campbell Leads Arise Fashion Week 2020 as it Unveils ’30 Under 30′ Designers

The world’s leading fashion platform out of Africa, ARISE FASHION WEEK reveals the future of fashion designers who will compete for $500,000 in prize money, in this year’s theme: ‘Arise Fashion Week- 30 Under 30- The New Stars’; which is a combination of a reality-meets-catwalk showcase powered by Afrobeats.

The first of it’s kind, the showcase is aimed at developing the next generation of fashion design stars from Africa, the Diaspora and beyond; an initiative born out of continued efforts to connect and strengthen the influence of the emerging designers in the global fashion industry. Showcasing the young, the talented and the daring in a move designed to reinvent global fashion during these challenging times, the Arise Fashion Week puts Africa on the world’s fashion map with 30 selected designers drawn from across the world as they present their collections in virtual live fashion shows streamed across various platforms including ArisePlay and Arise News Channel.

The leading industry experts and judges who will select the winning designers are Nigerian designers,

Mai Atafo, Odio Mimonet and Ituen Basi, Reni Folawiyo, Nigerian retailer for Alara, Dawodu Mobolaji, Fashion Director, GQ Style, USA, Maureen Okogwu-Ikokwu, Designer, Sunny Rose, Nigeria,

Kehinde Wiley, Nigerian American Artist, South African designer, David Tlale, Fashion Stylist and Creative Director for UK|Austria, Sasa Thoman, Fashion Editor|Stylist, UK|Nigeria, KK Obi, Creative Director|Stylist, USA and Haiti, Michelle Elie, from the USA, Design Professor, Niyi Okuboyejo and soft-spoken UK International Model and Activist, Naomi Campbell, who has always been an intrinsic part of Arise Fashion Week.

She gushes that ‘it feels great to be back in Lagos and I’m excited to participate once again in this year’s Arise Fashion Week‘.

The thirty selected designers will receive a selection prize of $5,000 each; the top 9 finalists get an additional $5,000 each and the best 7 models are awarded $5,000 each in the Model Prize category. Where the second runner up wins a $50, 000 prize and the first runner up receives $75,000, the winning prize is a whopping $100,000.

The three-day showcase will be held from December 10-12, 2020 and will be streamed globally.

