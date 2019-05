Congratulations to Naomi Campbell!

Vogue is reporting that supermodel has now joined a new modelling agency, the London-based Models1, and this move was signed on her 49th birthday.

And this awesome move comes one month after she took to her Instagram to celebrate 33 years in the fashion business, with a heartwarming caption about her dedication and zealousness, even though naysayers had said her career would disappear after 11 years.

Congratulations to her!