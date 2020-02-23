Naomi Campbell Curates a Nigerian Playlist for Black History Month

Naomi Campbell continues to celebrate all things Nigerian.

The supermodel recently teamed up with Apple Music for a special playlist in honour of Black History Month, and it includes all the tracks by Nigerian artistes she loves.

The listed artistes include Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, and many other.

Explaining her decision, she said:

Afrobeats makes me feel happy whenever I hear it. People just go to another level; it makes you want to dance and move. Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ are songs that give me feelings I can’t get elsewhere. I love the sound of ‘Anybody.’ I love the live sound of the band and Burna’s voice on top of it. It’s a new sound but it sounds like live music, which is rare these days. I’m all about rhythm and bass, and I love the slow build of ‘Joro.’ It’s a sexy, deep, sensual song, like it’s moving forward to reveal something from inside.

Stream the playlist here.