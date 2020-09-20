Naomi Campbell Celebrates Skepta’s Birthday with Topless Photo of Th

Naomi Campbell took to Instagram to celebrate her ‘loyal friend’, Skepta, who was a year older on Saturday, September 19.

The supermodel who has been romantically linked with the British-Nigerian rapper in the past, shared a topless photo of them together to wish him a happy 38th birthday.

In the steamy picture posted by Naomi Campbell, Skepta and Naomi showed off their magnificent upper bodies as Naomi looked to the camera and Skepta kept his eyes on her. She wrote;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUNIOR @skeptagram on this special day we celebrate you , You have never waited for things to come to you, you have always created and independently got it out there to the world .. changing the way things were done !

“You have the most magical mind that never stops creating .. and you are that loyal and supportive friend that is there when it matters .. Love for you always !

