Naomi Campbell Celebrates 33 Years as a Model: ‘They Said I Would Only Last 11 Years’

Naomi Campbell continues to wax stronger.

The supermodel took to her Instagram recently to celebrate her 33rd years in the fashion business, with a heartwarming caption about her dedication and zealousness, even though naysayers had said her career would disappear after 11 years.

“They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media!” she wrote.

And she thanked her mum who continues to stand by her side. “To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum,” she wrote.

And she said a lot more.

See her post below:

They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media! To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum. To my family and friends that have been with me on this incredible journey throughout these years, stuck by me through thick and thin , you know who you are and I thank you. I go from plane to plane from city to city almost daily and I’m constantly working. My friends are always telling me to slow down and rest but I’m at a point in my career where my vision is crystal clear, and for now I’m on a mission. A mission to nurture the new and next generation. A mission to ensure that my industry – the fashion industry – is a place that's diverse and of equal opportunity and I’m on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa! I do believe that I will rest when God wants me to, but until then I’ll keep going! Love you all Loads Naomi 😘😘♥️🙏🏾 📸 Steven Meisel

