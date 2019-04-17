Naomi Campbell Celebrates 33 Years as a Model: ‘They Said I Would Only Last 11 Years’

Naomi Campbell continues to wax stronger.

The supermodel took to her Instagram recently to celebrate her 33rd years in the fashion business, with a heartwarming caption about her dedication and zealousness, even though naysayers had said her career would disappear after 11 years.

“They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media!” she wrote.

And she thanked her mum who continues to stand by her side. “To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum,” she wrote.

