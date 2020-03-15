Naomi Campbell Addresses Her Coronavirus Hazmat Suit

Naomi Campbell likes to feel comfortable whenever she is travelling.

In 2019, she went viral after video of her in-flight cleanliness surfaced. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, the supermodel was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport in full hazmat suit.

She also shared the photos on her Instagram saying, “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.”

And in a later video shared on YouTube, she explained why she went through such extreme measures to protect herself from the virus. She said that she had been “nervous” about traveling, since it’s an important aspect of her career.

“In all honesty, this is not a funny time,” she added. “It’s not a humorous time. I’m not doing this for laughs… This is how I feel comfortable traveling, if I have to travel.”

“In all seriousness, I think we must take every precaution that makes us protective and comfortable,” she added. Despite the level of precaution she is taking, she insists on the description of the video that “We CANNOT live in fear.”

Watch her below: