Naomi Ackie to Star in Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie has been unveiled as the star who will portray Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Per THR, the British actress, who is famous for her role in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, is in negotiations for the feature from Sony and its TriStar division, which has set the movie for a Thanksgiving 2022 release.

The bio was written by Anthony McCarten and Stella Meghie.

Reacting to the news, Meghie said of Ackie:

“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston, Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

A bit about Whitney Houston:

Houston, who earned six Grammys over her expansive career, is one of the best-known recording artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide, with hit songs that include “Saving All My Love for You,” “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” She made her acting debut in the 1992 blockbuster hit The Bodyguard, recording six songs for the film’s soundtrack, including “I Will Always Love You.” She died in 2012 at 48.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

