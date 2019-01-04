Nancy Pelosi Elected US House Speaker

Democrat Nancy Pelosi was on Thursday elected to be the new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as her party took majority control of the lower chamber following its victory in the midterm elections Nov. 6.

Pelosi defeated GOP nominee Kevin McCarthy to the position, winning 220 votes after the House opened yesterday.

This is her second stint as speaker after she became the first woman ever to hold the job, serving from 2007 until 2011, until Republicans began an eight-year run in the House majority.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told a group of lawmakers he can’t accept Democrats’ offer to re-open the government as the two sides negotiate border wall funding because he “would look foolish if I did that,” according to a person familiar with the exchange.

The President and Democrats are at daggers drawn over funding for a border wall. The House is expected to hold a series of votes to open the government just hours after Democrats take control on Thursday, but Trump is unlikely to sign anything they approve at this stage, Capitol sources say.