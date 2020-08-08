Naked man chases wild boar that took his laptop [Photos]

A German nudist has drawn applause after he gave chase to a wild boar that picked up the bag containing his laptop while he was sunbathing naked at the Teufelssee in West Berlin.

The photographer who captured the drama, Adele Landauer, shared it on Facebook with the permission of the naked man.

In the photos, the naked man is seen chasing the boar and her two piglets while fellow sunbathers looked on in amusement.

“Nature strikes back,” wrote Adele Landauer, a personal coach, on Facebook. “I showed the man the photos, he laughed heartily and gave me permission to make them public.”

The man was sunbathing naked at the Teufelssee in West Berlin, a popular and perfectly legal practice in the German capital as part of what is known as FKK, or Freikörperkultur (free body culture).

The wild boar had apparently spotted a pizza being eaten by other bathers so it seized a yellow bag containing the man’s laptop, probably believing it to contain food.

When the man noticed what was going on, he chased the animal into the undergrowth.

“Because the bag contained his laptop, he gave it his all, even though he was in his birthday suit,” explained Landauer.

The boar’s flight was slowed by a cardboard box in its path. The man clapped his hands and hit the ground with the stick, prompting the boar to drop the laptop and the man took his bag back.

Another witness said:

“When he returned from the forest, everyone applauded him.”

Derek Ehlert, Berlin’s ombudsman for wild animals, told local media that such incidents had become increasingly common, and that foxes had also become regular visitors to Berlin’s lakeside resorts.

“We urge people not to panic in such a case,” he said. “We have so far had no injuries – the animals are quite used to humans.”

