Naked Kaduna Women protest endless killings by herdsmen

Women in Southern Kaduna have embarked on a naked protest over the incessant killings in the region.

The Christian-dominated region has been under siege over the past year, with residents decimated and communities sacked by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

Last Sunday, 16 people were reportedly killed in an attack on a wedding after-party by yet to be apprehended gunmen, and no fewer 19 were also murdered in another attack on a neighbouring town.

The killings have continued despite the deployment of military personnel to the area and a curfew in place.

This has led to suspicions that the marauding herdsmen have the backing of either the security agencies or some in the corridors of power.

