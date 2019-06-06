Naira Marley’s Team Sets Records Straight About His Bail Condition

Naira Marley’s team wants you all to know that the court is actually delaying his release.

The handlers of the singer’s Instagram thought to set this record straight after a troll alleged that the singer is still in prison because he had yet to meet the bail conditions.

Recall that on May 30, Federal High Court Judge in Lagos, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the singer bail in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum.

Last week, the team said the singer will remain in Ikoyi prison until June 3, when the court would approve his release since he had ‘perfected’ the bail conditions. The court has yet to do so.

And when a troll alleged that the singer had yet to find an appropriate surety, his team shut it down.

See their post below: