Naira Marley talks Marlians, music and girls in the latest edition of THE TRUTH with Olisa [Watch]

emmanuelCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Naira Marley talks Marlians, music and girls in the latest edition of THE TRUTH with Olisa [Watch]

Rave of the moment Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola, sat down with media personality and MC extraordinaire, Olisa Adibua, in the latest edition of hot celebrity interview THE TRUTH with Olisa.

In the no-holds-barred interview, Naira Marley opened up on his music, life on the streets and the Marlian craze.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner also opened on the choice of composition of members of his Marlian record label, his biggest challenges in the industry and plans for the future.

Enjoy the smashing interview – the 22nd in the series – below…

 

,

Related Posts

Lilian Esoro Celebrates 38th Birthday With Stunning New Photos

March 9, 2020

Chris Rock Split From Megalyn Echikunwoke After 4 Years of Dating

March 9, 2020

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott May Be Dating Again

March 9, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *