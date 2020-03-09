Naira Marley talks Marlians, music and girls in the latest edition of THE TRUTH with Olisa [Watch]

Rave of the moment Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola, sat down with media personality and MC extraordinaire, Olisa Adibua, in the latest edition of hot celebrity interview THE TRUTH with Olisa.

In the no-holds-barred interview, Naira Marley opened up on his music, life on the streets and the Marlian craze.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner also opened on the choice of composition of members of his Marlian record label, his biggest challenges in the industry and plans for the future.

Enjoy the smashing interview – the 22nd in the series – below…