Naira Marley Tags Jude Chukwuka ‘Elder Marlian’, Promises Him N1m

Jude Chukwuka is the latest celebrity to be inducted into the Marlian hall of fame.

The veteran actor was tagged ‘Elder Marlian’ by the lord and grand commander of the ‘No Belt Gang’ himself-Naira Marley, after a video of the former went viral over the weekend.

The clip which Naira Marley shared on his Instagram page, showed Chukwuka singing one of ‘Inside Life’ crooner’s hit songs, ‘Mafo, word for word.

This clearly impressed Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, who not only bestowed the honour of Elder Marlian on him but also promised him a cash gift of N1m.

“N1m for you sir @chukwukajude. Found you sir #Mafo #ElderMarlians”, he wrote.

