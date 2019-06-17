Naira Marley Shares Prison Experience, Says He’s Ready to Change Nigeria

Naira Marley finally wants to be a force of good.

Recall that the artiste was released from prison custody last week, fourteen days after he completed his bail conditions. He’d been arrested and charged for cyberfraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on an 11 count charge of advance fee fraud, all of which came after his controversial support for cyberfraud among young Nigerians.

Now, he is back with his family and is now sharing details of experiences during the small stint in prison.

According to the artiste whose real name is Azeez Fashola, he met men who’d been in prison for a long time, with many of them yet to be arraigned or charged.

“I met one guy, he has been in jail for 9years but never been to court, as in they haven’t found him guilty yet,” he wrote, adding, “What if he is not guilty?”

And he said a lot more.

See his post below: