Naira Marley Says Making Your Own Money will Save You from Having Unnecessary Sex

Naira Marley is out with a PSA directed towards the ladies.

The ‘Inside Life’ crooner took to Twitter to advise his female followers to strive towards making their own money.

Naira Marley is of the opinion that when a woman makes her own cash, it will save her from engaging in unnecessary sex.

He tweeted;

“Girls make your own money. It will save you from unnecessary sex”.

Though what he means by unnecessary sex is unclear to some of us but we guess his fellow ‘Marlians’ understand exactly what their lord supreme means.

