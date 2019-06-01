Naira Marley’s team has confirmed that he will remain in jail until June 3.

The handler currently in charge of his Instagram took to his Stories to post a message for fans who have been waiting for the singer’s return.

Recall that the singer’s trouble began after his controversial support for cyberfraud. Following his arrest in Lagos, the EFCC alleges that they recovered his laptop containing criminal information.

On May 30, Federal High Court Judge in Lagos, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the singer bail in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum.

Now, his team says the bail has been perfected, pending the court’s approval. Which is why he will remain in jail until June 3.

