Naira Marley Released Two Weeks After He Was Granted Bail

Naira Marley has bee released from prison custody, two weeks after he completed his bail conditions.

Recall that the singer was arrested and charged for cyberfraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on an 11 count charge of advance fee fraud popularly called ‘yahoo yahoo’. All of which came after his controversial support for cyberfraud among young Nigerians.

He was charged with 11 counts of violating the Cyber Crimes Act of 2015 and arraigned before Justice Nicolas Oweibo of Federal High Court, Lagos, who granted him bail on the condition that one of the sureties must be on Grade Level 10 in the federal or state employment.

Now, he has been released from prison.

He will be back in court on October 22 for trial.