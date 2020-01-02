Naira Marley Opts for Out-of-Court Settlement in Car Theft Case

LIB is reporting that Naira Marley has chosen to resolve his difference with the man who accused him of car theft.

Recall that weeks ago, the controversial singer was dragged to court yet again, this time for allegedly stealing a man’s car and assaulting the said person during a road rage. He and his brothers were arraigned in court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police against their clients.

Now, the charges are set to be dropped before the next hearing because the singer has agreed to settle out of court with his alleged victim.

Speaking with The Nation, his counsel Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji revealed that the police are not against a peaceful resolution of the matter.

He said; “We hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date. The police have no problem with an out of court settlement.”