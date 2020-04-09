Naira Marley Mocks Twitter Folks Following COVID-19 Drama

Celebrity

Naira Marley has a lot to say to folks on Twitter who had called for his arrest.

Recall that the singer was one of those who attended Funke Akindele’s house party last week, which stirred heated reactions on social media, prompting the Lagos State Government to arrest and sentence her to community service.

Days ago, Naira Marley turned himself in to the police, but yesterday, his case was eventually dismissed by the government. Which is why he took to Twitter to mock those who called for his arrest.

First, he asked folks to drop their account numbers for giveaways, then he laughed at them.

See his tweets below:

