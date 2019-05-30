Naira Marley Has Been Granted N2 Million Bail

Naira Marley may be out of prison anytime soon.
Punch reports that the Federal High Court Judge in Lagos, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, has granted the singer, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, bail in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum.
The judge reportedly said one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, and also added that the other surety must own a landed property in Lagos State.
Recall that the singer’s trouble began after his controversial support for cyberfraud. Following his arrest in Lagos, the EFCC alleges that they recovered his laptop containing criminal information.
Naira Marley faces 7 years in prison if convicted. His case has been adjourned to October 22, when his trial will commence.
See the video from his court session.
View this post on Instagram
#NairaMarley granted N2m bail, to remain in prison till it’s fulfilled . . Nigerian Musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court sitting in #Ikoyi, Lagos . . At the resumed bail application, his lead defense counsel Olalekan Ojo, SAN, urged the court to accept the bail application based on the presumption of his innocence in accordance with Section 162 (1) . . The defense also pleaded that a liberal approach is taken in hearing the bail application. The prosecution counsel, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, however, argued that it is not the temporary release of the singer that mattered but the final judgment. . . He, therefore, urged the court to grant accelerated hearing rather than bail. He added that since the lawyer of the defendant said the defendant is a celebrity, then his actions and inactions have a multiplier effect on youths in the entire federation. . . Justice Nicholas Oweibo who presided over the bail hearing after listening to the defense and prosecution arguments granted the singer bail to the sum of N2m and two sureties. . . One of the sureties must be on Grade Level 10 in the Federal or state employment. The other surety must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction. The judge directed EFCC to verify the bail terms. . . The trial has been adjourned to 22, 23 and 24 of October, 2019, for accelerated hearing. The singer is to remain in prison till the bail conditions are fully met