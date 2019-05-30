Naira Marley Has Been Granted N2 Million Bail

Naira Marley may be out of prison anytime soon.

Punch reports that the Federal High Court Judge in Lagos, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, has granted the singer, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, bail in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum.

The judge reportedly said one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, and also added that the other surety must own a landed property in Lagos State.

Recall that the singer’s trouble began after his controversial support for cyberfraud. Following his arrest in Lagos, the EFCC alleges that they recovered his laptop containing criminal information.

Naira Marley faces 7 years in prison if convicted. His case has been adjourned to October 22, when his trial will commence.

See the video from his court session.