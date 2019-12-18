Naira Marley Flaunts His Whips Amid Claims that He Stole a Car

Naira Marley continues to address the rumours that he was dragged to court for car theft.

In case you missed it: a report surfaced yesterday that “a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that indigenous rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley should be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft.”

You can read up the rest of the gist here.

Marley dismissed the report in a series of tweets, saying, “Car theft?? [crying emojis] maybe I need to post my bentley, Porsche or benzo. If u lot like try stain my name from today till tomorrow I will still be the next president and who’s adeyemi fashola aka Naira Marley. Another free promo I’m guessing.”

Now, he has shared the photo of his whips, saying, ‘I don’t normally do this, I don’t like flexing on people that don’t have but y’all teaching me how to show off.”

See the photo below: