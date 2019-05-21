Naira Marley: Daddy Showkey Lays a Curse on FG for charging Singer to Court

Daddy Showkey says all will never be well with the federal government.

The legendary singer took to his Instagram today to lay a curse on Nigerian authorities, especially those who charged Naira Marley to court for alleged involvement in fraudulent practices.

Recall that Marley’s troubles began after he took to his social media to share his controversial support for cyberfraud. Days ago, he was arrested by the operatives of the EFCC, who confiscated his laptop. They later linked him to alleged fraudulent dealings found in the said laptop.

Last week, Daddy Showkey begged the government to let the young singer go. But Marley was daddy arraigned before the court on Monday, which is why Showkey has now chosen to curse the government and those involved in the case.

