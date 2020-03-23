Naira Marley Comes Under Fire for Dismissing the Coronavirus Pandemic

Naira Marley is catching a lot of flak for dismissing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The singer hopped on his Twitter today to mock those who are concerned with the rise of the virus in the country. “Retweet if u don’t believe in CoronaVirus,” he said, and that was after he had tweeted: “5000 cases confirmed in LEKKI I’m talking about unwanted pregnancies.”

This earned him harsh criticisms from fans, and seeing the damage he has done, he tried to double down, then tried to bribe his fans, before finally saying he doesn’t wish the disease on his fans.

See his wild tweets below:

5000 cases confirmed in LEKKI☹️😑😡 I’m talking about unwanted pregnancies — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 23, 2020

Retweet if u don’t believe in CoronaVirus — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 23, 2020

Never say sorry for saying what you feel. That’s like saying sorry for being real — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 23, 2020

Anyways I believe hunger’s a strong disease too and it kills, but anyways anybody here want me to cure their account ? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 23, 2020

First 10 Marlians to tweet AYE video get money. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 23, 2020

I Said Cowona Viwus Right? Okay Kontinu — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 23, 2020