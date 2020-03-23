Naira Marley Comes Under Fire for Dismissing the Coronavirus Pandemic

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Naira Marley Comes Under Fire for Dismissing the Coronavirus Pandemic

Naira Marley is catching a lot of flak for dismissing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The singer hopped on his Twitter today to mock those who are concerned with the rise of the virus in the country. “Retweet if u don’t believe in CoronaVirus,” he said, and that was after he had tweeted: “5000 cases confirmed in LEKKI  I’m talking about unwanted pregnancies.”

This earned him harsh criticisms from fans, and seeing the damage he has done, he tried to double down, then tried to bribe his fans, before finally saying he doesn’t wish the disease on his fans.

See his wild tweets below:

,

Related Posts

Sabrina Dhowre Contracts Coronavirus From Her Husband Idris Elba

March 23, 2020

Controversial US Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 23, 2020

Wendy Williams is Tired of This Social Distancing: “I’m Ready to Go Back to Work”

March 23, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *