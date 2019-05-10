Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile Arrested by the EFCC After Internet Fraud Comments

Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile have been arrested by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to Sahara reporters, the Nigerian artistes got whisked away following their controversial and loud support for cybercrime, and now will be profiled “in order to establish their affiliations with internet fraudsters popularly called ‘yahoo yahoo’.”

Speaking with the media house, a source close to the EFCC said the agency seized their laptops and phones from the homes of the two artistes to conduct forensics to determine their link to cybercrime.

The duo was arrested at Zlatan’s house in the early hours of Friday.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.